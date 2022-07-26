[Kitchen 143] Movie night munchies

LIVE

In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N' Manila gives us ideas on how to prepare family movie night snacks from home

Movie nights with the family have taken on a different turn during the pandemic. From regular weekend cinema visits, these days it’s been a Netflix-and-couch affair.

But of course, that doesn’t make things any less festive.

While the world is somewhat opening up, we still exercise great caution in resuming our regular moviegoing activities. In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila gives us ideas on how to prepare family movie night snacks from home.

Michelle will be joined by food blogger Richie Zamora of The Pickiest Eater and Chef Kalel Chan of the Raintree Group, who will share not only their food ideas and recipes, but their must-watch movies as well.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Our winners will get the following:

From Sunrise Buckets: 5 winners of movie tray meals

From Friends & Family: 5 winners of P1000 gift certificates – by the way, they’re undergoing renovation soon, so do reach out to them via instagram on @friendsandfamilyph as to when you’ll claim your GCs

From BenbyMart: 5 fully-loaded baskets containing all these products

From Lumos: 3 winners of HD Portable Projectors, perfect for those movie nights at home

And from Baumann Living: 3 winners of popcorn makers, 1 winner of a 3-liter deep fryer, and 1 winner of their Power Blender

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, July 26, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com