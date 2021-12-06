[Kitchen 143] Pairing beer and cheese

Are you ready for this unlikely pair?

Cheese and beer are already amazing on their own, but together, it’s a whole new experience.

This Tuesday, our Momma ‘n Manila, Michelle Aventajado, is back for a Cheese-mas special that will put another spin on two holiday indulgences. Featuring quality cheese products from Real California Milk, she will pair these with craft beers from the Tagaytay-based Monkey Eagle Brewery.

Joining Michelle in this kitchen adventure are two friends who definitely know their cheeses and drinks, respectively – Mark Todd, known as “The Cheese Dude” and is part of the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), and Ian Santos, sommelier from One World Deli.

Watch out also for our Quiz the Cook questions for a chance to be one of our five winners of Sourdough Cafe + Deli gift certificates worth P5,000 each!

Kitchen 143 streams on Tuesday, December 7, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com