[Kitchen 143] A pasta-rrific night at Tartufo Ristorante

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila visits Tartufo Ristorante in Bonifacio Global City, where she chats with chef Miko Manzano and Kristine Bitanga.

Visit our Instagram to get a chance to win the much-coveted Chef’s Pasta – flambéed in a cheese wheel!

Bookmark this page to watch the latest episode of Kitchen 143 airing live on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com