[Kitchen 143] Preparing a holiday feast (Part 2)

It’s just a few days to go before Christmas! How are you coping with the holiday rush?

In this episode of Kitchen 143 for 2022, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila is joined by jewelry designer Camille Jimenez of Penny Pairs, food entrepreneur Chesca Brillantes of Bayani Gourmet, beauty and tech enthusiast Victoria Riingen of Beauty Buddy, and mom/content creator April Perreras to share their holiday preps – food, decor, and family activities.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Five winners will take home the following:

From Beauty Buddy: P500 gift certificates

From Penny Pairs: P500 gift certificates

From Bayani Gourmet: P1000 gift certificates

From La Luna Cafe: P1000 gift certificates

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, December 20, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! –Rappler.com