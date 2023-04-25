[Kitchen 143] Ramen Keisuke Tori King

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila heads over to Ramen Keisuke Tori King’s newest branch at Fame Residences in Mandaluyong, where she chats with Martin Go about the ramen bar.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – Ramen Keisuke will serve a bowl of ramen each for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com