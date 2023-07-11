[Kitchen 143] Ribs, Oysters, and Bourbon at Rob’s Newport World Resorts

Renowned chef Robby Goco talks to Michelle Aventajado about his latest culinary venture

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila visits Rob’s in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, where she chats with chef Robby Goco about his latest venture.

Visit our Instagram to get a chance to win the Shrimp, Crab, & Scallop pan roast!

Bookmark this page to watch the latest episode of Kitchen 143 airing live on Tuesday, July 11, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com