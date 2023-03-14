[Kitchen 143] Swiss-French cuisine at L’Entrecôte Manila

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma n’ Manila heads over to L’Entrecôte Bistro in Forbestown, Bonifacio Global City, where she chats with chef Martin Kaspar about the bistro’s Swiss-French cuisine and highlights its signature steak with its secret sauce – entrecôte, after all, is the French word for a beef steak cut from between the ribs.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – L’Entrecôte will serve free signature cocktails for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com