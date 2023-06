Check out this new kid on the Ortigas block!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila visits the newly opened The Westin Manila at Ortigas Center, where she chats with general manager Alexander Dietzsch and executive chef Rej Casanova.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, June 6, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com