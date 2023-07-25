[Kitchen 143] Touring Full Circle Craft Distillers

LIVE

It's gin o'clock at K143 – join us in a virtual tour of a gin distillery!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila goes on a tour of Full Circle Craft Distillers, the makers of ARC Botanical Gin. Joining her are Matthew and Laurie Westfall, founders and distillers who give us some gin making 101.

Bookmark this page to watch the latest episode of Kitchen 143 airing on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com