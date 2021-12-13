[WATCH] Unlock golden travel experience from home with this spicy tom yum recipe

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Gold Seas and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

How do you unlock golden experiences nowadays? Since most of us are staying at home, we can only do so much. We can’t travel just yet but what we can do is travel through good food – whether it’s because we want to relive a memory of one of our best travel experiences or just to feel like we’re visiting a new place.

Gold Seas Premium Tuna wants you to take that challenge. How? Well, have you ever imagined finding a treasure box? Or maybe you already have – a treasure box containing trinkets you’ve kept as a child or maybe tickets and other bric-a-brac from one of your travels. Do you remember feeling flooded with memories and even surprised by the interesting things you were able to find?

This is kind of the same. By challenging yourself to cook and eat good food with the people who matter the most, you are sure to unlock golden and even unexpected experiences every time. With Gold Seas – delicious without the fishy aftertaste and made from 100% yellowfin tuna – as the star of your special meal, you can truly make these moments unforgettable.

Let’s start with this classic recipe from Thailand – Spicy Tom Yum with Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil with Chili. This sumptuous recipe will surely take you back to your memories of Thailand’s golden temples and delicious delicacies. And if you haven’t been to that part of the world, then this meal will definitely unlock a new item on your travel bucket list.

Spicy Tom Yum with Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil with Chili

Ingredients:

7 cups chicken stock or shrimp stock

1 stalk minced lemongrass (tanglad), or 2.5 to 3 tablespoons frozen or bottled lemongrass

4 kaffir lime leaves

4 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon galangal or ginger

1-2 sliced red chilis or 1-2 teaspoon Thai chili sauce

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

Fresh mushrooms (white button, crimini or enoki)

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1-2 teaspoon chili sauce

Juice of 2 limes (or lemon)

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup fresh coriander (cilantro), roughly chopped

2 cans of Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil with Chili 185g

Process:

1. Add oil, garlic, chicken or shrimp stock, olive oil from Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks, lemongrass, in a deep pot over medium-high heat. Let it boil.

2. Toss in Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal/ginger, and chilis. Adjust heat to medium and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

3. Set aside Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks, mushrooms and other vegetables.

4. Turn heat to medium low and add coconut milk, fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, and sugar. Mix well to combine and slowly simmer until hot. Do not boil. Taste the soup from time to time while adding salt and spices, adding more fish sauce instead of salt or more chilis as desired.

5. Add chopped coriander and kaffir lime leaves

6. Serve in a bowl. Top it with Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil with Chili and sprinkle with fresh cilantro.

Ready to take the challenge by creating your very own recipes? Share your creations on social media using the hashtag #TheTasteofPremiumTuna. – Rappler.com

Order Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna on Shopee or Lazada today!