Gimik halfway? Visit Ortigas East in Pasig City this Christmas

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Ortigas Land and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Which area is the true halfway point of Metro Manila? Some say Makati, others would argue Cubao, but while this debate is still ongoing, how about we suggest another befitting candidate – Ortigas! It’s easily accessible, not only to both our North and South friends but even to folks over from the East.

Specifically, we’d really, really want you and the entire barkada (group of close friends) to schedule your next socially distanced reunion at Ortigas East. It has lots of retail outlets, food establishments, and recreational areas to choose from, and there are even green spaces and landscaped sidewalks for some visual relaxation.

And for Christmas 2021, this lifestyle hub has several holiday activities and attractions that you might want to check out! 🎄

Christmas Bamboo Forest

Reflecting the theme “Resilient Together,” take time to appreciate how strong you and your friends were this 2021 by walking along the bamboo forest. This lights installation, consisting of bamboo of all shapes and sizes, is akin to the strength and positivity we all upheld despite these uncertain times. You have a chance to see this spectacle until January 2021.

Ortigas East Night Market

Alfresco dining is still the safest way to eat out! Enjoy the wide array of meals and snacks available at the night market while catching up on the latest chismis (gossip). It’s located along Central Avenue, facing Tiendesitas, and is available from Fridays to Sundays, 4 pm to 12 mn.

More ganap at Tiendesitas

No time for some Christmas shopping? You wouldn’t want not to drop by the nearby Tiendesitas because of the jaw-dropping deals you might miss out on – tiangge stalls (bazaar), the Pet Village, Decathlon Pasig, up to 70% off on golfing gear at Pacsports, up to 50% off at True Value’s Grand Holiday Rush, so much more!

EVENTS BOULEVARD. Your last minute-shopping worries are covered.

Getting there

Bringing your own vehicle? Ortigas East can be accessed via major thoroughfares such as Ortigas Avenue, Julia Vargas Ave, and C5. To serve as landmarks, known residential communities like Valle Verde, Greenmeadows, Corinthian Gardens, and White Plains lie adjacent.

For commuters, you can ride jeepneys and UVs going to Rizal and Antipolo, and alight near the area. Meanwhile, there are bike racks within the estate, should you opt to bike your way there.

Maiba naman! If you’re looking for another spot to gather ‘round – that’s not too crowded – head to Ortigas East and collect new memories for the holidays. And don’t forget your masks, alcohol, and vaccination cards while you’re at it. – Rappler.com