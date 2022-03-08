[Kitchen 143] US Potato Hacks with Chef Jackie Ang Po

Check out part three of four of our special series with Potatoes USA

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Potatoes USA and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

In the first episode of our series with Potatoes USA, we explored the idea of using potatoes for sweets by creating brownies using Potatoes USA Tater Drums. This time, we’re pushing that idea even further.

Joining our host, Michelle Aventajado, is renowned chef most known for creating sweet pastries and desserts. Chef Jackie Ang Po is an award winning chef who has received international recognition for her delectable creations. She’s the owner of the iconic Fleur de Lys Patisserie and Cafe in Tomas Morato, and is an officer at the Pastry Alliance of the Philippines.

Chef Jackie will be using dehydrated potatoes for two Filipino favorites perfect for the summer season. Catch her as she teaches us how to make U.S. Potato and Ube Marble Taisan and U.S. Potato Sorbetes on March 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm.

Watch out also for Quiz the Cook questions to get a chance to win a Potatoes USA swag kit, including a backpack, an apron, mousepad, and a copy of the BAKE Recipe Collection.

Bookmark this page to watch!

View Chef Jackie’s recipes and more at potatogoodness.ph, or check out Potatoes USA-Philippines’ Facebook and Instagram. – Rappler.com