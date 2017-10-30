Local bet Ben Grimes bags second place for this round, which was held at the Clark International Speedway, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine leg of the 2017 Formula 4 South East Asia Championship launched Friday, October 20 and wrapped up Sunday, October 22 at the Clark International Speedway, Pampanga.

Presented by Petron, F4 SEA’s official fuel and engine oil partner, the racers did trial laps during the kickoff, then proceeded to the race proper during the next two days.

The drivers, who range from 16-21 years old, are competing globally for the first time.

Here’s the list of winners for each of the races:

October 21, Saturday

Race 1

1st: Ben Grimes, Philippines

2nd: Daniel Cao, China

3rd: Kane Shepherd, Thailand

Race 2

1st: Daniel Cao, China

2nd: Sam Grimes, Philippines

3rd: Kane Shepherd, Thailand

October 22, Sunday

Race 3

1st: Daniel Cao, China

2nd: Ben Grimes, Philippines

3rd: Adam Khalid, Malaysia

Race 4

1st: Daniel Cao, China

2nd: Ben Grimes, Philippines

3rd: Kane Shepherd, Thailand

Race 5

1st: Ben Grimes, Philippines

2nd: Daniel Cao, China

3rd: Sam Grimes, Philippines

Race 6

1st: Daniel Cao, China

2nd: Kane Shepherd, Thailand

3rd: Ben Grimes, Philippines

The overall winners for the Philippine leg were picked according to their accumulated times for all six races. They are as follows:

1st: Daniel Cao, China

2nd: Ben Grimes, Philippines

3rd: Kane Shepherd, Thailand

Aside from Clark International Speedway’s anticlockwise track, the weather, particularly on the last day, tested the drivers’ skills and adaptability. It delayed races and cut the final one short by 7 laps.

Runner-up Ben Grimes, one of the Philippines’ two local bets (the other is his younger brother Sam), was a favorite to win, having competed neck and neck with overall champion Daniel Cao.

However, a crash during Race 2 set the 19 year-old back, and he did not finish it. “It’s bittersweet. I came into the event hoping to win the overall title as a Filipino driver racing on home soil. Being able to win in front of the home crowd would’ve been pretty special. But I can’t be too disappointed. I got my first two wins this weekend and I’ve had 5 out of 6 podiums,” he said.

Ben also said that he struggled with funding this year. While he has no concrete plans for next year’s races yet, he’s on the lookout for sponsors. “Hopefully next year I’ll be able to find help to support my dad with the investment,” he added.

F4 is the entry level in the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)’s Formula series. Making it in F4 will open doors to bigger motorsports competitions — F3, F2, and ultimately, F1.

Petron looks forward to more partnerships with the series. Bong Paguia, Local Station Marketing Head, said, “We want to cultivate motorsports here in the Philippines. With the right programs that will be proposed to us like F4, we’ll definitely be supporting a lot of motorsports activities like this.” — Rappler.com