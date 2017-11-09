LIVE: Pru Life UK Relationship Index 2017 Media Launch
MANILA, Philippines – What factors influence how Filipino relationships last – and thrive? Find out on Friday, November 10, by catching our livestream of the launch of Pru Life UK’s 2017 Relationship Index (PRI).
Launched in 2016 and now on its second year, the PRI is a proprietary study that dives into the dynamics of Filipino relationships. More than understanding how modern Filipino relationships work, the PRI also looks into the key factors in strength and sustainability of personal relationships and how it affects financial growth and independence.
The presentation will be held at Tomatito in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Pru Life’s officers will be joined by celebrity panelists to discuss the results. Check out the full program below:
|
11:00 AM - 11:05 AM
|
Welcome Remarks
Host – Lexi Schulze
|
11:05 AM - 11:10 AM
|
Opening Remarks
Pru Life UK President and CEO – Mr. Antonio de Rosas
|
11:10 AM - 11:25 AM
|
Introduction of PRI Results and PRI Video
Pru Life UK SVP and CMO – Mr. Allan Tumbaga
|
11:25 AM - 12:00 PM
|
Panel Discussion
Guest Panelists – Dr. Margie Holmes, Boy Abunda, RJ Ledesma
|
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM
|
Media Q&A
Guest Panelists – Dr. Margie Holmes, Boy Abunda, RJ Ledesma
Ipsos Representative – Marie Lee
|
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM
|
Closing Remarks
Pru Life UK AVP for Corporate Affairs – Ms. Gizelle Camua
Bookmark this page or follow Rappler on Facebook to view the livestream. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #ReinspiringREALationships. – Rappler.com