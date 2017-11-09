Find out what factors influence how Filipino relationships last – and thrive. Stream goes live on Friday, November 10, 11 am onwards

MANILA, Philippines – What factors influence how Filipino relationships last – and thrive? Find out on Friday, November 10, by catching our livestream of the launch of Pru Life UK’s 2017 Relationship Index (PRI).

Launched in 2016 and now on its second year, the PRI is a proprietary study that dives into the dynamics of Filipino relationships. More than understanding how modern Filipino relationships work, the PRI also looks into the key factors in strength and sustainability of personal relationships and how it affects financial growth and independence.

The presentation will be held at Tomatito in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Pru Life’s officers will be joined by celebrity panelists to discuss the results. Check out the full program below:

11:00 AM - 11:05 AM Welcome Remarks Host – Lexi Schulze 11:05 AM - 11:10 AM Opening Remarks Pru Life UK President and CEO – Mr. Antonio de Rosas 11:10 AM - 11:25 AM Introduction of PRI Results and PRI Video Pru Life UK SVP and CMO – Mr. Allan Tumbaga 11:25 AM - 12:00 PM Panel Discussion Guest Panelists – Dr. Margie Holmes, Boy Abunda, RJ Ledesma 12:00 PM - 12:15 PM Media Q&A Guest Panelists – Dr. Margie Holmes, Boy Abunda, RJ Ledesma Ipsos Representative – Marie Lee 12:15 PM - 12:30 PM Closing Remarks Pru Life UK AVP for Corporate Affairs – Ms. Gizelle Camua

– Rappler.com