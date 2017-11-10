Get that watch or LED TV you’ve always wanted on sale at Lazada’s Online Revolution 2017

Published 6:38 AM, November 11, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – We’ve all been taught that Christmas is the season of giving, not receiving.

But a study shows that every time you give someone a gift, they appreciate it more if they knew that you got one for yourself, too.

Good thing you don’t have to worry about spending all of your 13th month pay on gifts because on November 9-11, Lazada will be launching their Online Revolution sale.

Get huge discounts on products from Samsung, Casio, Maybelline, FitFlops, and more. And you don’t even have to go out of the house and waste time queuing to the cashier or getting stuck in Christmas traffic.

Here are some of the sale items during the first leg of Lazada’s Online Revolution 2017.

Casio G-Shock watch (PHP 2,995)



You know you want that sporty G-Shock watch you’ve been seeing everywhere. This is the perfect time to get one as Lazada will be offering Casio watches at the lowest price in the market.

Olay Night Ritual (PHP 999)

What’s better than good and healthy skin? Get yourself this Olay Night Ritual pack and stock up. Another Lazada exclusive for only P999 from the price of P3,098

Cherry Mobile OnRev Series Smartphones (PHP 999)

If you’re planning to buy from the Cherry CubixOnRev series smartphones, you don’t have to look too far. Discounted prices for these smartphones, starting at PHP 999, will be exclusively available in Lazada.

Matrix Microwave Oven (PHP 1999)

The weather is cold this Christmas but your food doesn’t have to be. For a flash sale price of less than P2000 (regular price: P4,599), you can now enjoy fresh and warm food anytime.

Maybelline Hyper Curl (PHP 99)

Be Christmas party-ready with long, voluminous lashes. You can get the Maybelline Hyper Curl mascara for P100 off at the Lazada Online Revolution.

Samsung 49" Curve Smart LED TV (PHP 27,999)

Watching your favorite series on an LED TV is always better than settling for your tiny mobile and laptop screens. Feel the action more while watching Game of Thrones or get more spooked out from Stranger Things. Get one while this Samsung Smart LED TV is on sale at 20% off.

FitFlop sandals (50%)



No need to sacrifice comfort with style as Lazada will be offering FitFlops at 50% off. Enjoy one Christmas party after another in your most comfortable party shoes.

So, this November 9, don’t forget to log on to http://lazada.com.ph/online-revolution as the clock strikes midnight and choose from more brands and products offering the lowest prices at Lazada’s Online Revolution 2017.