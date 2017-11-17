We can really never watch enough Home Alone and One More Chance

MANILA, Philippines – Long before there were video-on-demand services like Netflix, TV channels like HBO, Disney, and other local networks dictated the films we should be watching especially during Halloween and Christmas.

Most of these movies have stuck with us. So, now we can’t help but watch these films over and over again because even for just an hour or two, we feel like we’re back to our happy and carefree childhood days.

Here are some of the movies that we never really get tired of watching:

1. Home Alone (1990)

At least once, we have thought of putting up an elaborate trap inside the house. And we still don’t get how they could leave an 8-year-old behind without noticing.

2. Star Wars (1977-2015)





Most of us grew up with the Star Wars series so like a trusty best friend, of course, it’s something we always run back to.

3. A Very Special Love (2008)



The movie that gave us the sun dance and made us ship Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz.

4. Casper (1995)



Who will get tired of watching Casper (who, we now know, used to be a really cute boy) and Kat (the less creepy version of Wednesday Addams) slow dancing to “Remember Me This Way”?

5. Jurassic Park (1993)



As kids, we thought this was probably the coolest theme park ever. Or maybe not.

6. Jumanji (1995)

This reminds us of our childhood board games and the times we hope Snakes and Ladders or Monopoly are also magical after all.

7. One More Chance (2007)



Whether you’re alone or with your barkada, you’ll never go wrong with ‘One More Chance’. Basha and Popoy never fail to make us love, hurt, and love again.

8. Harry Potter (2001-2011)



We’re still waiting for our admission letter to the only school we thought was cool to arrive.

9. Sana Maulit Muli (1995)



The go-to movie for anyone who has been in a long distance relationship (LDR). Team Agnes or Team Jerry?

10. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)



Because of this movie, many of us dreamt of applying for a job in a magazine company that many girls would kill for.

11. Mean Girls (2004)



We like watching this every October 3rd. And on Wednesdays, too, while wearing pink.

We watch our favorite movies over and over for many reasons. Based on a study published by The University of Chicago Press, it may be because we really like it, we want to relive a lost memory or feeling, we consider it as a kind of therapy to help us forget about bad experiences, or we want to gain a new perspective on the life we are currently living by glimpsing at our past.

But whatever our reason, either to de-stress or to escape the responsibilities of adulthood, rewatching our favorite movies with our family or friends with our favorite comfort food like popcorn and pizza, will surely make us feel much better.

Like all these movies, there's a returning favorite from Shakey's that we're sure to enjoy over and over – the Scallop Primo pizza. Now that it's back and with more scallops so we can binge over and over again.