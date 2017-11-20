Around 70 kids were treated to an early Christmas party at the Milkita Fun Day last November 11

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is a time for kids, sharing, and giving.

In the spirit of the holiday season, candy brand Milkita treated around 70 young children under the care of Bantay Bata 163 in Laguna to an early Christmas party at DreamPlay by Dreamworks in City of Dreams Manila last November 11, Saturday.

The event, dubbed Milkita Fun Day with Liza, was graced by Milkita’s brand ambassador Liza Soberano as well as Milkita executives including Chief Executive Officer Edwin Ong and partners from Indonesia, where the brand originated from.

In his welcome remarks, Ong expressed gratitude to partner organizations including the ABS-CBN Foundation, NBC Universal, and DreamPlay for helping make the event possible.

“Gusto ng Milkita na iparamdam sa mga kids na special kayo sa amin, lalo na na malapit na ang Pasko” (Milkita wants the kids to feel how special they are to us, especially now that Christmas is approaching), he said.

To warm them up for an afternoon of play, the kids participated in classic party games Bring Me, “Path to Far, Far Away” (Longest Line), “Who’s Your Mummy?” (Tissue Paper Game), and “Longest Dragon’s Breath” and were rewarded with toys, stationery, and Milkita goodies.

They then sat down to enjoy a sumptuous meal and lined up for sweet treats like cotton candy, popcorn, and Milkita lollipops and candies from the Milkita candy cart.

Afterwards, the kids gamely had their photos taken with surprise guests Po and Shrek and Fiona, stars of Kung Fu Panda and Shrek, respectively.

But the fun didn’t stop there. The kids also partook in the Chez Gingy Gingerbread Making Class with Liza – something that the actress herself said she was looking forward to doing as it would be her first time to make gingerbread on her own.

After the program, the children had fun exploring the rest of DreamPlay’s many themed games and attractions.

A sweet word from Liza

Liza told media at the sidelines of the party that being with the Bantay Bata kids “means a lot” to her and wished that she could’ve spent more time bonding with them.

She also expressed gratitude in being selected as Milkita’s brand ambassador, which she counts as another blessing.

“Aside from the fact that Milkita is delicious, the people I work with are very nice. I always like working with a group of people with an endorsement that really takes care of me and supports me in all my endeavors.

“I’m very blessed to have Milkita as one of the brands that I endorse,” she said.

In parting, Liza encouraged the public to do their share and help the Bantay Bata kids, too.

“These kids are going through a lot and they really deserve a little more happiness in their lives… It’s always a good thing to share,” she said.

