Andrea Fe Gomez from Baguio tops Silka’s search for natural Filipina beauty

Published 6:32 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — What defines Filipina beauty?

It’s more than the exotic facial features and piercing eyes, although Filipinas are definitely known for it. True beauty comes with grace, intelligence, and purpose — just ask our slew of local beauty queens.

In their mission to promote and celebrate different kinds of beauty, Silka, the flagship brand of Cosmetique Asia Corporation, holds a yearly search for Miss Silka Philippines. Regional competitions are held in provinces from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. 26 candidates are ultimately picked to compete in the nationwide pageant.

Miss Silka Philippines culminated its tenth anniversary with the coronation night, held last November 17 at the Market! Market! Activity Center.

The event was hosted by Mikael Daez and former Binibining Pilipinas MJ Lastimosa.

Sam Concepcion and Silka brand ambassador Yassi Pressman also pumped up the crowd with their performances.

Judges included actors Empoy Marquez and Gil Cuerva, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014 Kris Tiffany Janson, stylist Ica Villanueva, and Silka Marketing Manager Jane Co.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Nineteen-year-old Baguio native Andrea Fe Gomez won the crown and was declared this year’s Miss Silka Philippines. The fourth-year psychology major admitted that the win was unexpected, given that she was unable to prepare properly for the pageant because of school.

But this shows how confidence can pull you through. Andrea said, “I think I won because I was just being myself. I wasn’t really thinking of it as a competition because I didn’t want to let it get to me.”

Aside from the P150,000 cash prize, Andrea also gets to donate P100,000 to her chosen charity. She picked Helping Hands, Healing Hearts, an organization which provides medical aid to children and their families.

“These kids are victims of abuse. They were abandoned. Since I’m a psychology major, I know I can help them,” she said.

Proving that beauty isn’t skin-deep, Andrea added, “I think what makes a Filipina beautiful are her personality and characteristics. Filipinos are very unique and you can really see that when you go to other countries.” — Rappler.com