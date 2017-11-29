Firefly’s 75-ft tree makes use of energy-saving 200,000 LED bulbs

MANILA, Philippines — Do you get that warm, happy feeling once the Christmas decors go up?

In their thrust to give joy and hope to Filipinos this season, Firefly Electric & Lighting Corporation set up LED displays in various parts of the metro.

Colorful lights give commuters something to smile about as they drive along Ayala Avenue, and bright bulbs greet shoppers at Tiendesitas and True Value in Ayala Malls Cebu. Meanwhile, a glittering Christmas tree towers over visitors in SM North EDSA.

Firefly also launched another LED tree in SM Mall of Asia last November 18.

LED lights enable Filipinos to enjoy quality Christmas lights during the holidays — they’re cost-efficient, safe, and affordable.

Aside from spreading joy, using LED lights conserves energy, saving Filipinos from bill shocks.

For instance, the 75-ft Christmas tree in MoA used about 200,000 LED Christmas bulbs. The tree only consumes energy equivalent to 8 units of 2 horsepower airconditioning units.

They’re also more affordable. One LED bulb used to cost P1,200. But in 2014, Firefly was the first to sell LED bulbs at P120 each.

Firefly LED Marketing Manager Jhie Greenwood, who led the lighting setups, added how Firefly differentiates itself from other brands. “Aside from being tested both internationally and locally, we’re also being evaluated by Meralco. Talagang sure na lahat ng bibilin mong Firefly LED products are safe.”

Firefly LED products are environmentally friendly. They’re certified to be more energy efficient compared to incandescent and compact fluorescent bulbs.

This is the tenth year Firefly has partnered with SM Mall of Asia. MoA served as Firefly’s partner when they launched their first Christmas tree back in 2007.

The tree lighting was preceded by a pyromusical show and a chorale concert. The crowd was also treated to a high-energy set list from The Bloomfields.

For Firefly, spreading light is especially important during the holidays. Jhie said, “Ang hirap when you think of other people living in the darkness, especially ngayong Pasko na. A single parol can actually brighten the home, the family. It’s the simple things that will really bring the Christmas spirit to the family.” — Rappler.com