Don’t want your kids to be idle during the break? Here are some fun and educational places you can take them to

Published 11:17 AM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For kids, Christmas break is the most wonderful time of the year. But we can’t always say the same for parents. Having the kids at home for more than a week would require moms and dads to think of activities to keep them busy and entertained.

Although letting your children feel bored once in a while can help them think of creative ways to spend their free time, taking them to places that spark their creativity and imagination will make playtime more interesting even if it’s just at home.

Take them to museums, parks, or exhibitions. Let them socialize with other kids. Going out will allow them to unplug and stay away from electronics for a day. (Did you know that there are guidelines on how much screen time your kids should be having?)

Here are some places you can add to your list of Christmas break activities:

Go back in time at the National Museum of the Philippines

If your kids loved Ben Stiller’s movie, Night at the Museum, they will enjoy spending a day at the National Museum of the Philippines. Introduce them to Juan Luna’s famous ‘Spolarium’ painting, various sculptures by famous Filipino artists, and other Philippine artifacts. Turn this trip into an interactive class.

Location: National Museum Complex, P. Burgos Drive, Rizal Park, Manila

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Admission fee: Free

Journey into space at the National Planetarium

Just within the National Museum Complex is the National Planetarium. The Planetarium reopened earlier this year with upgraded facilities and a new full dome projector and hybrid projection system which is a first in Asia. There’s no better time to visit and let your kids experience a show that is different from what they’re used to watching in cinemas.

Location: National Museum Complex, P. Burgos Drive, Rizal Park, Manila

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8:30 am to 5 pm

Admission fee: Student, P30; Adult, P50; Senior Citizen, P40

Learn and play at the Museo Pambata

Museo Pambata is a classic kid-friendly place to visit. Unlike other museums, the displays are meant for curious children to touch and play with. You can ride the tram, go inside play houses, and have a Kidzania-like experience in one of the areas where you can be a fireman, a cobbler, or an owner of a fruit and vegetable stand. Relive your own Museo Pambata memories while making new ones with your kids.

Location: Roxas Blvd. cor. South Drive, Manila, Philippines

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm

Admission fee: P250 (2 yrs old and above), Free (Museum workers and teachers), Free on Tuesdays and 50% discount on other days (Manila residents)

Enjoy the outdoors at the La Mesa Eco Park

If you prefer doing outdoor activities without traveling too far from the metro, you can set up a picnic at the La Mesa Eco Park. You can go swimming, fishing, and biking with your kids. And if you are a bunch of adrenaline junkies, you can go bungee jumping and zip lining! Remember, physical activity is not only good for your child’s health but as well as their social and emotional well-being, helping them perform better in school.

Location: La Mesa Dam Compound, Pallmall St. Quezon City

Operating hours: Daily, 8 am to 5 pm

Admission fee: P50 (3 ft and above), Activities may require additional fees

Visit a Tsum-tacular Christmas Village

A Christmas break list of activities is not complete without visiting a Christmas-themed attraction. The Tsum-tacular Christmas Village at SM North EDSA is a feast for your kids’ eyes. Look up at the 45ft Tsum-tacular Christmas tree and go around the village and play with Disney Tsum Tsum characters. This is the perfect place to start your rounds of family photos this Christmas season.

Location: SM North EDSA

Operating hours: Mall hours

Admission fee: Free

Since these attractions are open to the public, make sure to keep an eye on your kids. Remind them to always stay by your side. But it's still best to be prepared, brief them on what to do in case they do get lost. Tell them to approach only the security guards or the staff and never go with strangers. Make these activities fun and safe for you and your kids. – Rappler.com