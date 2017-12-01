Here’s your chance to pick a side before things take a turn for the worse in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

MANILA, Philippines – This December, the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order is expected to take a turn for the worse in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

When Starkiller Base, the First Order’s headquarters, was destroyed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it may have taken a toll on their resources but not at all on their strength and numbers. And they’re more than ready to launch yet another attack.

The Resistance also have no choice but to fight back to save the galaxy’s freedom and democracy. Now that Luke Skywalker is back, he’s here to train Rey, the only chance that the Resistance has against the First Order, to prepare her for a face-off with one of the order’s leaders, Kylo Ren.

And because there is really no room for peace, and a war is inevitable, everyone is forced to pick a side.

If you were living in this galaxy far, far away, (but you’re not really an avid Star Wars fan) how will you know which side you’ll take? Here’s a quick guide:

First Order

Background: The First Order is a political and military faction organized following the fall of the Galactic Empire. It’s composed of former Imperial military members and sympathizers who resided in unknown parts of the galaxy to carefully plan for their return to power. The Order is patterned after the fascist ideals of the Empire but taking only its strengths and eliminating its weaknesses. They have an alliance with Knights of Ren.

Leaders: Supreme Leader Snoke, General Hux, Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren

Members: Stormtroopers, Flametroopers, Snowtroopers

Mission: Get their revenge against the Resistance for destroying the Starkiller Base and ultimately, take over the Republic as the Galactic Empire once did before it was overthrown by the government.

The Resistance

Background: The Resistance, as the name suggests, is a military resistance movement that was formed to fight against the First Order. It was when the Galactic Senate didn’t see the Order as a threat to the Republic that General Leia organized this militant group. And when the First Order fired the Starkiller Base’s superweapon that destroyed the Hosnian System, it was the Resistance who launched a counterattack. The Galactic Senate is now their ally.

Leaders: General Leia Organa, Admiral Statura, Admiral Ackbar, Major Brance, Major Ematt

Members: Poe Dameron, Rey, Finn, Doctor Kalonia, Snap Wexley, Jess Pava, Ello Asty, Nien Nunb, Vober Dand, Goss Toowers, Bollie Prindel, Kaydel Ko, Pamich Nerro, Korr Sella, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8

Mission: To save innocent lives and maintain peace, freedom, and democracy by preventing the First Order from overthrowing the government and claiming the Republic.

Now, that you know more about the two opposing sides, it’s time to pledge your allegiance using Grab.

This December, Grab is urging you to choose a side – the First Order or the Resistance – and to battle it out to win special prizes including a Sphero Droid and Lego Set, The Last Jedi premiums, tickets to the private movie screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or a grand prize of an all-inclusive trip for two to the world’s largest privately-owned Star Wars memorabilia museum, Rancho Obi-Wan in San Francisco, California, USA.

All you have to do is click on your chosen side from the pop-up window that will appear when you launch your Grab app (see the car icons change into A-Wings or TIE Silencers once you activate the Star Wars theme!). Use the promo code THELASTJEDI to qualify. Top five riders from Resistance and First Order sides will have to battle it out for a chance to win the grand prize: a Rancho Obi-wan trip. Every ride also earns you GrabRewards points that you can use to redeem Star Wars premiums.

Watch out for the Resistance and the First Order car wraps driving around the streets of Manila and more details about this Star Wars x Grab event. – Rappler.com