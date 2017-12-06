Treating your loved ones – and yourself – should never feel like a chore

Published 10:00 AM, December 06, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Gift-giving is one of the most important Filipino Christmas traditions. Every year, we have a long list of people to give gifts to – our friends, family, inaanaks, officemates, neighbors, and even our friendly security guards and helpers.

Yet we all know that Christmas shopping in the Philippines is not a piece of (fruit)cake. During the season, traffic is heavier than usual. The sheer volume of people going to the malls also makes it difficult for you to look around for the perfect presents and forces you to rush with your selection.

Want a stress-free alternative? Shop at stores with premium customer assistance on top of gifts and rewards. You won’t only get to pick the perfect Christmas presents – you get to reward yourself with an indulgent shopping experience, too.

Leave it to the pros

We all dream of having professional shoppers – those who know how to match our gift-giving styles and can pick out the best item from a sea of equally tempting options. Hiring personal shoppers may not be a common practice, but this free service is available exclusively at Rustan’s department stores for those who need one less task off their social calendars.

Whether you’re shopping for others or for yourself, a personal shopper can give you more than an extra hand. You can trust them to spare no detail when it comes to wrapping up the perfect present for your loved ones.

Don’t worry about being forced to spend on something you’re not too fond of – it’s in their best interest to ensure no returns and to make you look good as a gift-giver. You’ll be sure to get your money’s worth.

After picking out the perfect gift, you can have it wrapped and ready even before the parties begin. Rustan’s offers elegant gift-wrapping services for all occasions. Whether it’s kitchenware, a classic top, or even toys for kids, if it’s wrapped in Rustan’s iconic paper, the receiver always knows that there’s something special inside.



Make it digital

Did you know that just like in weddings, you can also create a registry for Christmas presents? If you have a wish list, the next best thing to do would be to place it on Rustan’s Weddings and Beyond. This saves your significant other from the awkward ordeal of guessing what you want. It’s a also a subtle way to avoid receiving the same gift twice.

If you encourage your loved ones to do the same, you’re also spared the worry of wondering what to get them!

Don’t forget yourself

Since you put so much effort into your gifts for others, you deserve something for yourself, too.

The best gift is one that you won’t have to spend on. What better way to complete your holiday shopping experience by winning something while you shop!

Before you head to the cashier, make sure to check out Rustan’s Extraordinary Christmas Promo from October 21 to December 24. As a way to celebrate Rustan’s 65 years of quality service, shoppers have a chance to win one of the 165 prizes from participating brands via their first electronic raffle. The grand prize? Six business class tickets for two to top destinations around the world.

Being generous has never looked so good – or so rewarding. Go on, and make the last stretch of the holidays count! – Rappler.com

For more information, visit www.rustans.com.ph or follow @RustansPH on Instagram and /RustansPH on Facebook.