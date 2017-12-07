Over 4 million Christmas deals, huge discounts, and raffle prizes await

MANILA, Philippines – If you missed out on the great deals during the Lazada 11.11 Online Revolution, here’s another chance to complete your gift list.

On December 7 to 12, Lazada Philippines is having the 12.12 Online Revolution Grand Christmas sale. If during 11.11, Lazada gave away huge price drops and great deals, expect no less from this much awaited grand finale sale of the year.

Brands including Olay, Nestle, Ponds, Lenovo, Casio, and Adidas are offering discounts up to 95% off. Whether you’re getting gifts for your mom, dad, girlfriend, nieces and nephews, best friend, or colleague, there’s something you can get that fits your budget.

If your mom is a jet-setter, get her a 3-piece American Tourister luggage set at P11,999, or if you have a techie dad, surprise him with a 7-inch Lenovo Tablet available at only P2,699. For your nephews, a Hot Wheels On-the-go Track Set priced at P350 is an affordable choice. Adidas shoes are sold for as low as P1,437 – something you can gift your special someone or better yet, yourself.

Flash sales are also simultaneously happening throughout the 3-day sale where you can score products like the Maybelline Fit Me Matte Poreless Liquid Foundation in Warm Nude (P199.50), ODSCN Basic Dual Sim Phone (P345), GoPro Hero5 12MP 4K Ultra HD Action Camera (P14,999), and i2i Daniel Padilla Eyewear (P189).

If you’re going for unique Christmas gifts, Lazada’s newest Taobao collection is offering up to 90% off on imported products and free shipping nationwide. Be on the lookout for exclusive voucher giveaways!

While you shop for Christmas gifts for others, you might just take home a gift for yourself, too, because you have a chance to win one of these raffle prizes: P1,000,000 cash for a minimum purchase of Php 1,500 worth of Avent products, ISUZU M-UX for a minimum purchase of P2,000, or trips to Sydney, Honolulu and Narita from Philippine Airlines for a minimum purchase of P3,000. And if you purchase mobile load worth at least P100 from Globe, Smart, TNT, or Sun, you’ll also have a chance to win an iPhone X, Samsung Note 8 or 1-year worth of prepaid load.

On top of all the discounts, flash sales, great Christmas deals, and raffle prizes, you can also access Lazada’s mobile app for free through Voyager Innovations’ Freenet.

Avoid the Christmas rush and heavy traffic. Shop for your holiday gifts at Lazada.com.ph from the comfort of your own home so you can have all time (plus money!) in the world to enjoy the season. – Rappler.com