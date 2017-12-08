Last-minute shopping? Here’s a hassle-free way to complete your Christmas gift list

Published 11:32 AM, December 08, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Are you the kind of person who shops for Christmas gifts with only a few days remaining before Christmas?

This may sound like a horror story to some because of the crowded malls, Christmas parties here and there, long lines to the cashier, and heavy traffic. But with the biggest sales happening while Christmas nears, being late is not so bad after all.

And since Lazada.com.ph is having the 12.12 Online Revolution Grand Christmas sale from December 7 to 12, you can easily squeeze in the Christmas shopping to your hectic schedule, enjoy big discounts and score great deals without having to suffer through the dreaded holiday rush.

To help complete your nice list, here are some thoughtful gifts you can get from Lazada’s 12.12 for very low prices:

For your car enthusiast dad

Rear View Mirror Car Camcorder 4.3 Inch 1080HD (P599)

You know your dad has been wanting to get a mirror car camcorder for an added layer of security but it might be too expensive to buy in the mall. Now that’s on sale, why not get it for him this Christmas? Nothing makes a parent happy than ensuring his family’s safety!

For your techie mom

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime 2016 8GB (P4,590)

Is your mom more active than you on Facebook? Show her that she’s welcome to your social media circle by getting her a Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime. With this, she can take better photos and have a more seamless browsing and posting experience on all of her social channels.

For your trendsetter sister

Keds White Ladies Kickstart Sneakers (P2,156)

Help your sister put together trendy outfits for all the Christmas parties she’ll be attending with this pair of white Keds Ladies Kickstart sneakers. And be declared as the best sister ever!

For your favorite inaanak

4.3" LCD Plug and Play Game Console (P899)

Has your inaanak been really good this year? Then a reward is in order. Let him or her enjoy the holiday break with this 4.3" LCD Plug and Play Game Console. Let this be a motivation to be a good boy or girl again this coming 2018.

For your special friend

Casio G-Shock Men's Black Resin Strap Watch GA-100-1A1D with 1 Year Warranty (T1Y) (P2,995)

Best friend, boyfriend, friends with no labels – whatever you call it, here’s something you can give to your special friend. Tip: On the card, tell them that more than the watch, the most important gift that you’re giving them is your time.

Even if you’re shopping at the last minute, you don’t have to resort to useless, crappy gifts. Special people deserve special presents. And with Lazada, you don’t have to sweat it. Order from home and have it delivered right to your doorstep just in time for the holidays. – Rappler.com