Riding is not just about being fast and furious. Here’s a guide on how real riders outride challenges on the road

Published 3:52 PM, December 12, 2017 Rappler in partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – People ride motorcycles for many reasons – to avoid getting stuck in traffic, to get from one place to another as quickly as possible, or simply to feel the thrill and adrenaline rush you can’t get from driving a car or any other mode of transport.

According to studies, riding motorcycles can make you happy. Whenever you ride, the brain releases chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, endorphin, and serotonin that elicit happiness. That’s why it’s no wonder many people find pleasure in riding as a hobby or as a sport.

But some motorcycle riders are notorious for violating traffic rules and reckless driving, resulting in accidents due to lack of proper safety gear, and sometimes, proper manners.

So, to make the riding experience pleasurable for the rider, and the pedestrians and other motorists on the road, we give you the 10 commandments every rider should live by. – Rappler.com

