Here’s a guide on how your everyday expenses can fly you for free

MANILA, Philippines – We all dream of traveling the world. However, real life can sometimes get in the way. Instead of buying plane tickets and paying for hotel accommodations, your money needs to go somewhere else – your bills.

Fortunately, there are rewards programs now that allow you to get more out of your money. By simply using partner debit or credit cards like the Cebu Pacific GetGo Cards by UnionBank to pay for everyday expenses, you can earn points you can use to redeem local and international flights for free.

Watch this video to know how. – Rappler.com