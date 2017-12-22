Got loved ones flying in for Christmas and New Year’s Day? Indulge them through staycations, meals, and holiday hampers exclusively available at Solaire Resort and Casino

MANILA, Philippines – Got your Titas and Titos of New York, London, and Toronto flying in to Manila for the holidays?

You’re probably wondering how to make their stay memorable and perfect – after all, they only deserve the best while they’re here.

Why don’t you bring them to Solaire Resort and Casino, and treat them to a luxurious dining and entertainment experience for Christmas or New Year’s Day?

We’re listing down some of the best offers below.

Staycations and gifts

Do you want your guests to enjoy fine dining, entertainment, and a good night’s sleep away from crazy Metro Manila traffic? Then book a staycation with them at a five-star hotel.

Solaire's Sky Towers recently earned a five-star award from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. When you book a room or a suite over the Holidays, you can avail of inclusions (including a dinner buffet at Fresh for two adults), as well as full access to the hotel’s amenities. Explore all rooms and suites available here.

When you stay in, you’ll also have more time to turn your evening into a proper celebration with activities around Solaire: be serenaded by the Regina Coeli Choir and Ambassadors, take a 180-degree photo at the Magical Holidays Booth, join the New Year’s Countdown and fireworks display, or dance to all-night music at the poolside. For the kids, there will be a Superbook cartoon screening on Chistmas Day and New Year’s Day.

At the end of their stay, you can delight your guests with holiday hampers. These are filled with classic treats like wine, fruitcake, mince pies, and Christmas cookies, so they have something to bring home and remember the holidays by. View all the hamper sets available here.