This holiday season, treat your balikbayans to an indulgent, festive experience
MANILA, Philippines – Got your Titas and Titos of New York, London, and Toronto flying in to Manila for the holidays?
You’re probably wondering how to make their stay memorable and perfect – after all, they only deserve the best while they’re here.
Why don’t you bring them to Solaire Resort and Casino, and treat them to a luxurious dining and entertainment experience for Christmas or New Year’s Day?
We’re listing down some of the best offers below.
Staycations and gifts
Do you want your guests to enjoy fine dining, entertainment, and a good night’s sleep away from crazy Metro Manila traffic? Then book a staycation with them at a five-star hotel.
Solaire's Sky Towers recently earned a five-star award from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide. When you book a room or a suite over the Holidays, you can avail of inclusions (including a dinner buffet at Fresh for two adults), as well as full access to the hotel’s amenities. Explore all rooms and suites available here.
When you stay in, you’ll also have more time to turn your evening into a proper celebration with activities around Solaire: be serenaded by the Regina Coeli Choir and Ambassadors, take a 180-degree photo at the Magical Holidays Booth, join the New Year’s Countdown and fireworks display, or dance to all-night music at the poolside. For the kids, there will be a Superbook cartoon screening on Chistmas Day and New Year’s Day.
At the end of their stay, you can delight your guests with holiday hampers. These are filled with classic treats like wine, fruitcake, mince pies, and Christmas cookies, so they have something to bring home and remember the holidays by. View all the hamper sets available here.
World-class dining
The restaurants at Solaire Resort and Casino offer a wide range of menus and flavors for those keen for a gastronomic adventure. Your guests will surely enjoy feasting on world-class menu offerings crafted by internationally-renowned chefs.
At Finestra Italian Steakhouse, enjoy a five-course dinner or lunch featuring holiday favorites such as turkey, beef tenderloin, or Mediterranean seabass.
At Yakumi, savor Japanese fare such as beef rib eye truffle with teriyaki sauce, or Miso-baked Hokkaido scallop with sea urchin, grilled leek, and soya-marinated grilled salmon with mashed potato
If your balikbayans love Chinese cuisine, bring them to Red Lantern, where they will enjoy luxe versions of favorites such as Peking Duck and dimsum plates such as shrimp rolls, pork belly, king prawns, and abalone.
Waterside is your destination for flavorful Latin spreads. Here you can enjoy paella, homemade chorizo, and tapas as authentic and decadent as they should be.
You can follow up your lunch or dinner with tea at Oasis or drinks at Eclipse, while enjoying entertainment from acts such as Abby Asistio, The Company, Brass Monkeys, and more.
With all these options, you’ll be sure to find something for each and every craving. View the full holiday menu for each restaurant here. You can also check out the restaurant’s regular offerings here.
Visit www.solaireresort.com for more information. – Rappler.com