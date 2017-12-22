Heineken is celebrating this festive season with a delightful surprise for commuters

MANILA, Philippines – We’re days away from Christmas but when you’re on the road, stuck in traffic during the rush hour, you just can’t feel it yet.

So, to help Filipinos celebrate this festive season even during their busy commute, Heineken decided to put up a billboard that erupts into actual fireworks right in the middle of one of Makati’s busiest streets.

The skies of Makati Avenue light up every 30 minutes from 6:30 pm until 9 pm.

This effort is part of Heineken’s campaign, “Celebrate With the World,” because celebrating with a bottle of Heineken means celebrating with over 50,000 people across the globe.

In line with this, Heineken also held “Tri-City” celebrations in different places of Manila that brought the party scenes of three different countries in one venue.

Catch the shows on these dates: Dec. 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30, Jan 1.

The billboard is located at Makati Ave-Buendia intersection, across Pacific Star Building and Petron. – Rappler.com