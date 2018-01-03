Go on, indulge yourself with these exquisite gifts from Rustan’s End of Season sale

Published 4:57 PM, January 03, 2018 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Now that you’re done being everyone’s very own Santa, it’s time to tick items off your wishlist and fill your own Christmas stocking.

Head over to Rustan’s End of Season sale and reward yourself not just for getting through the hectic holidays but for all the hard work you’ve done all year round.

Welcome the new year with high spirits and a radiant vibe with these classic and timeless pieces – because you deserve it.

Lady Rustan Private Label, April Culotes, P1,475 from P2,950 (50% off)

This 2018, always go out in style. Whether you want to dress up or dress down, wear it with a pair of sneakers or sandals, you can never go wrong with this classy pair of black palazzo pants.

Lucky Brand, Orange Anneke Flat Sandal, P1,035 from P3,450 (70% off)

Summer is months away but it never hurts to be prepared! Get this stylish pair of orange anneke flat sandals to splash a pop of color to any of your summer outfits.

Oleg Cassini, Silver Cufflinks, P298.50 from P995 (70% off)

2018 will be another year of weddings and black tie events. So suit up and get that dapper look with these functional and classic cufflinks that are also available in black and gray.

Diane Von Furstenberg, Vanessa Black Suede Mesh, P4,900 from P24,500 (80% off)

Like little black dresses, you can never really have enough pairs of elegant black heels on your shoe rack. Add this sexy and sophisticated pair to your collection and get ready to walk down every red carpet this new year.

Montblanc, Meisterstuck Wallet, P12,250 from P17,500 (30% off)

Claim it! 2018 will be your lucky year. So get yourself this classic black leather wallet that will last you (almost) a lifetime.

The holidays may be the season of giving but it’s also a time to reflect on everything we’ve done the past year and of course, to reward and pamper ourselves for a job well done.

Check out Rustan’s End of Season sale for more premium, top-of-the-line products you can get for yourself. And don’t hold back! You deserve nothing but the best. – Rappler.com

January 5

FSP premium members and HSBC member get exclusive all day preview, 10% off on regular-priced R-tag items and 5% off on regular-priced X-tag items. Brand exclusions apply.

January 6

HSBC and FSP members get the first pick on markdown items from 8:00 am - 10:00 am, 15% off on regular-priced R-tag items and 5-10% off on regular-priced X-tag items. Brand exclusions apply.

Visit Rustan’s Facebook page for more information on the Rustan’s End of Season sale.