This New Year, make a conscious effort to spend more time with the ones who matter most

Published 10:06 AM, January 12, 2018 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Sometimes, we get too caught up with work or school that we forget to spend time with our family and friends.

Bonding activities often take a backseat due to our hectic schedules. As a result, we lose touch with what’s happening in the lives of our loved ones.

This year, aim to not just catch up with the ones who matter most but actually spend more time with them than you do performing your everyday tasks.

Here are four bonding activities you all can take on to bring everyone closer:

Take on outdoor activities to be more fit, active

In keeping an active and healthy lifestyle, consistency is key. Which means getting active once and never again the entire year won’t cut it!

Start by dedicating weekends (or as much as your schedules would allow) for outdoor activities – take a hike, climb a mountain or two, go camping, or simply bike or run a few laps around your neighborhood or a park! With your loved ones there, you can cheer each other on and stay motivated until you finish challenges, and enjoy the great outdoors together.

Start a project or hobby to flex your creative muscles

For the creative types: want to hone your skills as you pursue your passion? Start a creative project! For example, if you’re a parent with kids who love hamming it up for the camera, encourage them to express themselves through vlogging! Or if you and your friends are passionate about writing, craft stories and put them all together to form an anthology.

Aside from giving you practice, doing these things can give you your well-needed break and even inspiration for your regular, everyday tasks. And who knows, it might even grow into something big!

Give back through volunteering

If you and your loved ones share passion for the same cause – from children’s rights to environmental causes, animal rights to youth in sports and everything in between – show your support by becoming a volunteer!

As volunteers, you’ll be asked to dedicate a few hours of your time to help around. It can be through hands-on tasks like teaching kids or feeding them, or taking photos or writing articles about events and announcements if these are something you can and like to do!

Learn how to cook and show your love through food

Sharing meals is one way people bond, but have you ever tried making meals together? It’s just as fun and it brings you closer to your loved ones, too!

But if you’re worried about making a mess or not having the right equipment in your kitchen, fear not. There are fully-equipped places where professionals give hands-on instructions as you cook your own dishes.

Back of the House is one such location that offers various cooking classes catering to different groups, from families to friends, and couples to mothers and their kids. You and your loved ones can either book to join one of their public cooking sessions, or schedule a private session for events like birthday parties, bridal showers, and private dining.

This January, Back of the House will be holding classes on bread making, dips, keto dishes, and heart smart Japanese dishes. You may view their full schedule for January and February, as well as other available cooking packages and contact details, here.

This year, make a conscious effort to dedicate a few hours a day or week for doing activities with your family or friends. Don’t make it an afterthought!

How do you plan to bond with your loved ones this year? – Rappler.com