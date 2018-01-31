Don’t let your money fly away whenever you travel. Here’s how you can keep your trips within the budget

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love traveling, but hate spending more than you can manage?

This is the problem every millennial who’s got the travel bug has to face every time they’re hit with the sudden urge to go on another adventure.

For many millennials, traveling is more than just getting a much-needed break from the daily grind. It lets you meet new people and experience new things so you can come back home feeling brand new and ready to take on that big project at work and even ride the MRT.

However, as a millennial who’s just starting to build a career, you don’t have a lot of money to spare. You need to save several weeks’ worth of your salary to tick off one destination at a time from your travel bucket list. You also rely on seat sales so you’ve subscribed to airlines’ mailing lists and turned on your Facebook notifications just in case.

But did you know that there are plenty of other ways to save on your travels other than playing Hunger Games during seat sales? Read on.

Be flexible

You may already have a dream destination in mind. But if you’re willing to put that on hold, you can travel to other places for less. Instead of searching for a specific flight, why not take a plane going anywhere? Try apps like Skyscanner, set your destination to ‘anywhere’ and you’ll find the cheapest flights available.

Accommodations also take a huge chunk of your budget especially if you’re staying within the city. Try venturing into the suburbs. Instead of checking in at hotels, scroll through apps such as Booking.com, Agoda, and Tripadvisor for house rentals, which can be more economical and interesting, too!

Convenience stores and restaurants also tend to be cheaper in those areas. Check out OpenTable, TheFork, and Groupon for recommendations. You’ll get the chance to mingle with the locals and not just other tourists, providing a real flavor of life in the locale.

Compare transportation prices

Before setting foot in your destination, check the most efficient modes of transportation available in the area. Cabs may be the easiest option but it can also be expensive. Opt for trains or buses. Most tourist-friendly countries now offer unlimited passes which you can use for a certain period of time. You can get these passes from local train stations or online travel agents like Klook.

But of course, walking is always the cheapest and most ideal option. You don’t only save, it also allows you to explore the nooks and crannies of this new place you are in. If you’re not a fan of walking, try biking. Bike rentals are available and also cheaper than most modes of transport.

Don’t get lost! Download Google Translate on your phone so you can readily ask the locals for directions or decipher the street signs.

Avoid unnecessary expenses

The little purchases and unexpected fees you pay for throughout the trip can ring up bills without you noticing.

So, be conscious about where you put your money. Pack snacks and bring a refillable water bottle before leaving your place so you won’t be forced to buy tourist-priced essentials along the way.

Avoid additional data charges by downloading Smart RoamFree from Play Store or App Store. You’ll have access to all the important apps including Pass & Fly, Skyscanner, Google Translate, Booking.com, Agoda, Tripadvisor, Tiqets, Viator, Klook, Ticketmaster, OpenTable, TheFork, Groupon — without the cost of roaming data charges. You can also monitor your data usage by using Smart World’s Data Roaming Manager.

And don’t go overboard on buying souvenirs and pasalubongs! You don’t want to pay for that (shocking) extra baggage fee.

Travel smart

Traveling can be expensive, but by making some adjustments, you can stay well within your budget. You may even discover new things along the way.

Saving money doesn’t also mean scrimping on the quality of the trip and experiences. You just have to plan well and be smart with your choices. Who knows where your next budget-friendly adventure will take you? — Rappler.com