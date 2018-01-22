Flight delays, long lines — these may be unavoidable travel stressors, but here are ways you can make the experience easier and enjoyable

Published 6:17 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Do you want to make the most out of your travels this 2018?

Whether you’re off to Palawan or to Paris, it’s important to learn how to travel smart.

Even if you’re a self-proclaimed wanderer, just winging it can be a hassle. You’ll end up stressing over logistics and losing precious time, leaving you feeling dissatisfied and irritable.

Vacations are meant to help you relax. But you need to come prepared so you can fully enjoy the beauty of your new surroundings. Create an itinerary and pack accordingly to avoid mishaps.

After all, you’re traveling using your hard-earned money — you need to be able to maximize it. Read up for some ways you can travel smart this year. — Rappler.com

Graphics by Nico Villarete