You don’t need to wait for Valentine’s Day to start spreading the love!

Published 4:45 PM, February 01, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re not one for expressing your feelings — something a lot of us struggle with — your friends might have told you you’re torpe at some point.

In this digital age, however, there’s no excuse for staying that way. We now have several avenues for expression: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to name a few. Netizens now share important moments with the world. They capture memories and commemorate relationship milestones via Instagram posts and Facebook updates.

So forget your fears of rejection and one-sided affection! Remember that it’s perfectly fine to be vulnerable sometimes. Other people can’t read your mind — maybe they feel the way you do. Change your negative what-ifs into positive ones.

Talk about it with a trusted friend who can cheer you on. Just relax. And most of all, just be yourself.

Write it out in a poem or a letter. Or if words aren’t enough for you, give them something sweet to enjoy this Valentine’s Day — share a chocolate bar or two with the ones you love. For Valentine’s Day, Cadbury Dairy Milk launched special-edition chocolate bars where people can easily write sweet messages to their loved ones.

We could all do with a few more words of appreciation and encouragement. Muster up that lakas ng loob to stop being torpe and unleash your sweet side.

During this month of love, share some love by posting sweet messages on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with the hashtag #SayItWithCadbury! — Rappler.com

Grab a Cadbury Dairy Milk this Valentine's Day to express your true feelings.