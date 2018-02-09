1

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/0201871D2106409E98B9A9378A8D37A9/cadubry-say-it-with-words.jpg

Express your feelings in time for Valentine's Day

Grab the opportunity to tell your loved ones how you really feel!

Published 12:55 PM, February 09, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with Post sweet messages for your loved ones on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #SayItWithCadbury, and get featured here!