How did vinegar become the Philippines’ all-time favorite ingredient?

Published 6:23 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — For us Filipinos, food means so much more than simple enjoyment. From the preparation to its every ingredient, it’s a celebration of culture and tradition.

Take vinegar, our own truly Filipino sukâ, for example. Present in nearly every kitchen in the country, it is an ingredient that connects us to our roots — it being an ingredient present in many Filipino dishes since the time of our ancestors.

At the same time, vinegar binds. It in itself acts as an ingredient that binds dishes, but more than that it showcases the common Filipino fondness for sour and delicious food.

Whenever we use vinegar to make our own unique dishes, we show our versatility and individuality. We let our culture shine through in its different uses and its numerous variations across regions.

We have imbued the Filipino vinegar with our traits, and our identity as a nation. It’s one of the truly Filipino ingredients.

Our journey with it has been a long one, one that’s worth looking into. - Rappler.com

