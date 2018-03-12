Want to work as you travel the world? Being a digital nomad might be for you

MANILA, Philippines – Technology has changed practically every single aspect of our lives.

It’s even affected the way we work. Our parents used to clock in eight to nine hours and worked exclusively within the confines of their cubicles in an office – a classic corporate set-up - but now, we perform our tasks in shared spaces, if not from home, within flexible work hours.

And then there are the digital nomads.

Borderless workspace

As its name implies, digital nomads are tech-savvy individuals who earn their living remotely. They are constantly on the move, bouncing from co-working spaces to libraries, from coffee shops to beaches, both here and abroad – literally anywhere they wish to, as long as there’s strong and stable internet connection.

Digital nomads can be writers, social media managers, graphic designers, language teachers, marketers, or entrepreneurs, photographers, or consultants, just to name a few.

They can also be either self-employed freelancers or full-time employees, often of start-ups.

It’s difficult to pinpoint just how many digital nomads are in the world right now, although Steve King, a partner at Emergent Research, told The New York Times that their number “[is] pretty clearly growing at a strong rate.”

Full-time wanderers

Digital nomads share a love for travel and adventure. They are independent. They are, simply, making money while doing the thing they’re most passionate about.

Being a digital nomad offers a lot of things most jobs don’t: an opportunity to travel the world and experience new culture, meet all kinds of people, and learn so many things along the way.

But don’t turn in your resignation just yet! Do your research and look for advice – the internet alone is full of hundreds of articles and blogs ran by digital nomads themselves.

Just keep in mind that before you reap the life-changing benefits of being a digital nomad, you would need to give up a significant chunk of comfort and convenience you’ve been used to – from something as simple as a warm bed and a delicious home cooked meal to attending to your own taxes, benefits, and healthcare.

Understanding digital nomads

You can also attend seminars and other events where you can gain insight into the digital nomad lifestyle straight from industry experts and even digital nomads themselves.

One such event is The Red Hub Convention by AirAsia. Practitioners and experts from the startup and travel industries from different Asian countries are invited to give insightful talks and discussions for digital nomads.

The Red Hub Convention will have three main sessions tackling subjects such as the growth and expansion of the startup industry, the role of the travel industry in connectivity and globalization of tech, business across borders, new economic models, and more.

The speakers are Pete Chareonwongsak, Regional Chief Operations Officer at AirAsia; Norhizam Kadir, Vice President, Growth Ecosystems Development, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); Johannes Jaeger, co-founder, Hack Horizon; Trisha Velarmino, travel blogger, P.S. I’m On My Way; Shahab Shabibi, CEO & co-founder, Machine Ventures; Steve Munroe, CEO & co-founder, Hubud; Mikko Barranda, CEO & Co-founder, Acceler8; and Aaron Sarma, CEO, Touristly.

What’s more, this forum will also allow budding and practicing digital nomads to network with their fellow digital nomads and industry professionals.

The Red Hub Convention will be held on March 17, 2018, Saturday, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at The Axon at Green Sun, Makati. Those interested to attend can register through the following ways:

Being a digital nomad sounds exactly like the kind of life many of us daydream about as we sit in our office desks. It sounds like something anyone can do, too.

But before you make the jump and set off to become a digital nomad, think about it. Make sure it’s something that you have the know-how for, and that you really are ready and willing to take on.

It’s only then can you become successful digital nomad. – Rappler.com

