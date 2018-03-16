Catch our livestream from McDonald's Sta. Clara, Bulacan branch on March 19, 7am - 8am

Published 8:12 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Mondays are not always easy. The struggle of waking up, the thought of commuting to work, the idea of a weekend lost.

We all need a pick-me-up sometimes— something to look forward to in the morning, a new thing to break the routine. Maybe a free and delicious breakfast would do the trick?

McDonald's National Breakfast Day continues its annual tradition of treating Filipinos to breakfast this March 19. This 2018 though, McDo is switching things up by giving away their newest breakfast item — the Longgadesal.

The Longgadesal is McDonald's twist on a Filipino breakfast staple: a longganisa patty topped with a sweet, cream sauce and stuffed in between a pandesal bun, with or without an egg.

Interested? Check out the mechanics of how you can participate below:

CONSUMER MECHANICS

Claim your free Longgadesal breakfast sandwich from participating McDonald’s stores nationwide on March 19, 2018, 7 am - 8 am.

Only one free Longgadesal will be given per person.

Coupons will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis and customers need to line up accordingly.

For drive-thru customers who want to participate in the promo, each vehicle can only get up to a maximum 4 Longgadesal coupons.

Go to www.mcdonalds.com.ph for more details

– Rappler.com