MANILA, Philippines — Every summer, people brave the scorching sun to go to the beach, or find reprieve from the sweltering heat by flying to the colder parts of the world.

In fact, the Philippines ranks as one of the nations in Asia with the most well-travelled people.

And they’re in search of one thing: adventure.

But if you’re Team Bahay, hear us out — staying at home can be an adventure too. With good company, a vivid imagination, and the right kind of entertainment, you can immerse yourself in different worlds.

Go on adventures with superheroes, trek another universe, and live in alternate realities with these exciting shows.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat

This summer, it’s all about the Marvel Infinity Wars hype! Keep the excitement at an all-time high by adding this miniseries to your Marvel binge list. Follow the Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to keep Thanos from stealing the Build Stone, a precious item which allows its owner to build any weapon. Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat premieres April 26, 10pm on Disney Channel.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

In case that wasn’t enough for your Marvel fix, the third season of the animated Guardians of the Galaxy opens with the Guardians getting framed by the Collector. Travel with them to new universes and gear up for new missions. Stay on the lookout for voice cameos from Henry Winkler, Raven Symone, Ming-Na Wen, and Stan Lee himself! Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout premieres April 26, 10pm on Disney Channel.

Westworld Season 2

What greater adventure could there be than living out your fantasies — albeit by artificial consciousness? In a futuristic amusement park called Westworld, indulging in any kind of fantasy (and they mean any) is possible. Join in the characters’ thrilling sci-fi adventures this second season. Westworld premieres April 23, 9am on HBO.

Silicon Valley Season 5

If you need to take a breather from all the Westworld drama, turn to Silicon Valley for a lighthearted, comedic take on a technology-filled world. Get to know different tech personalities, from the introverts to the narcissists, as they try to make it in a constantly evolving industry. Silicon Valley airs Mondays, 10am on HBO.

Excited for new adventures this summer? No need to step out of the house. Sit back and enjoy the company of your family and friends, right in the comfort of your home! — Rappler.com

