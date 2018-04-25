Get huge discounts on gadgets, appliances, clothes, and other items

Published 10:42 AM, April 25, 2018



MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, a big sale is currently happening from today until April 27 in celebration of Lazada’s 6th birthday.

We know, we know, it’s petsa de peligro, but whatever your budget is, there’s something for you – from the LED TV you’ve always wanted to get for your home or that universal white top you’ve been eyeing to complete your office #OOTD.

Here are some of the items you can get at the Lazada Birthday Festival:

PHILIPS 32" Black Slim LED HD TV

There’s no better time to get a home upgrade than now. Get this 32” LED HD TV for only P7,499 from P11,499 and look forward to movie marathons and binge-watching every day.

ASUS E402WA-GA010T 14" FHD AMD Quad Core Laptop

Is your laptop already giving up on you during the most crucial times? Maybe it’s time to retire the old and welcome the new. For only P11,699, you can get an ASUS 14” Quad Core with Windows 10 laptop. As a birthday treat, Lazada’s throwing in a laptop bag for free!

Hot Wheels Basic Car - Porsche 918 Spyder

Are you a car collector? Add a new ride – a Porsche 918 Spyder from Hot Wheels – to your collection for only P125.

Nipponware 60-pc Party Set (Marble Green)

Is the family growing and growing? Make sure there are plates (and utensils) for everyone at the table! Complete every celebration with this Nipponware 60-pc party set for P890.

Ultimate Rowing Machine

Make exercising easier by bringing the gym to your home. Get this Ultimate Rowing Machine for P1709 instead of P2499. Getting fit has never been more accessible.

Pampers Pants Diaper Medium 20's Pack of 6

Parents, it’s that time of the year to replenish your stocks! A pack of 6 of Pampers Pants Diaper Medium 20’s is available for only P891. Take advantage of this deal now to get more savings!

Penshoppe All-Day Button-Down Long Sleeves Shirt (White)

Complete your office #OOTD with this white button-down long sleeves shirt that you can mix and match with anything. Get it for only P539.10!

Bosch Cordless Screwdriver IXO III 0601960 2K0

Are you a certified member of the dads of Lazada? Then you’ve probably been eyeing this Bosch Cordless Screwdriver for a while now. This is your chance to get it for only P999 instead of P2499. Don’t let this deal pass!

HP Deskjet 1112 Printer (White)

Stop secretly printing in the office. Get your own printer now for just P949! It’s so user-friendly and easy to set up, you can use it right out of the box.

Havaianas Flip Flops

Summer may soon be over but your adventures will never be. A pair of sturdy Havaianas flip flops will always come in handy. Get it now for only P599.40!

Got something you want that’s not on the list? Check out Lazada.com.ph now to see all the items on sale. And don’t forget to catch flash sales for big discounts on premium items! – Rappler.com