MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, gin is hands down one of the most popular alcoholic drinks – especially among the titos.

When we speak of gin, it’s just something that we easily associate with the men – our fathers, uncles, neighbors, and acquaintances. A mere mention of the word gin brings to mind memories of seeing tumpukans at street corners or in front of the friendly neighborhood sari-sari store, with the drinking group boisterously downing shot after shot of the drink until the wee hours of the night.

But one brand aims to give gin a fresher, hipper image by creating delicious flavors with eye-catching colors that will be loved by the young and hip.

Not your tatay’s gin



On Wednesday, September 12, Emperador Distillers, Inc. launched The Bar Premium Gin at The Island in Uptown BGC. The heavy downpour certainly didn't dampen everyone's spirits as guests in pink – the color of the night – mingled, had their IG-worthy photos taken at designated photo walls, shared their best gin puns and snapshots for prizes, and enjoyed live music courtesy of The Ransom Collective and Butta B.







The "faces" of The Bar Premium Gin were also introduced during the event, namely Derrick Monasterio, Kiko Estrada, and Chie Filomena.



Touted as “the gin for the new generation,” The Bar Premium Gin is available in three world-class variants that ride on some of today’s biggest trends.

Pink Gin is a berry-flavored concoction that’s in a lovely millennial pink color. If you’ve always wanted to try pink gin that enjoyed popularity in Europe recently, you don’t have to go far and wide anymore to get it!



If you love citrusy flavors with a fun color to boot, you might want to give Green Gin a try. It comes in a refreshing zesty lime flavor.



Lastly, if you prefer something a little more refined, you’ll enjoy the clear and flavorful taste of Premium Dry Gin.



The guests were given a taste of all three, which are infused with premium imported botanicals from Spain.



The Bar Premium Gin is now available at the suggested retail price of P95 for a 700 ml bottle. You can find it in 7-11 stores and on Boozy.ph. Soon, it will also be available in leading supermarkets and other convenience stores. – Rappler.com

