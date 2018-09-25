You don't have to break the bank for that well-deserved getaway!

Published 9:04 AM, September 25, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines — Nobody loves traveling more than millennials.

Compared to previous generations, for whom financial independence is one of adulthood’s milestones, millennials believe that growing up means enriching the mind and the soul — which is why traveling is a top priority.

If you’re a young adult just starting out, chances are you’re stuck with a pretty limited budget. But this doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on #travelgoals — you just need to look for the right deals!

Take a quick escape for P900

Can’t get away for more than a day? A mountain hike is just the thing!

The Mount Purro Nature Reserve is 1.5 hours away. Go on a quick getaway free from the hustle and bustle of the metro, breathe in some fresh air, and take in the beauty of nature.

In this day tour, you can enjoy the sights with a hike or a river trek, lounge in an outdoor pool, and indulge in a home-cooked buffet.

Experience it at the best price here.

Explore an island for P1,950

You can experience Santorini’s beauty right here in the Philippines — for a lesser price! Camp Netanya Resort & Spa draws inspiration from the famous Greek island with its Cycladic architecture and breathtaking views.

Go kayaking or snorkeling using the hotel’s complimentary gear and explore Anilao's world-famous dive sites during the day, then wind down with some night swimming at the hotel’s infinity pool.

Experience it at the best price here.

Soak up the sun for P2,800

Dreaming of sun and sand?

Baler’s Kahanamoku Bed & Breakfast is located right across the famous Cobra Reef in Cemento Beach, and is accessible to Dicasalarin Cove, Ditumabo Falls, Ermita Hill, and Diguisit Beach.

The guesthouse is located on the quiet side of Baler, perfect if you’re after a tranquil trip far away from the hard-partying crowd.

Experience it at the best price here.

Wind back time for P3,600

Each nook and cranny in Vigan is an Instagrammable spot.

Aside from beautiful Spanish structures and colonial European architecture, Vigan is home to attractions you just can’t miss — Crisologo Museum, Heritage Village, Syquia Mansion, Plaza Burgos, and more. And don’t forget the food! Try out the famous Vigan bagnet, longganisa, and empanada.

Stay at Hotel Luna, which features 16th century interiors and modern amenities.

Experience it at the best price here.

Go glamping for P4,470

Craving respite from the relentless heat? Tagaytay is just a few hours away!

8 Suites Tagaytay will take you far away from the metro — think stargazing, s’mores, al fresco breakfasts, and bonfires! Their luxury tents are furnished with wood, fairy lights, and comfy beddings and blankets, which will make you feel right at home.

Experience it at the best price here.

On to the next adventure

If you want to make each trip sulit, you'll need to go out of your comfort zone.

Chat up locals, try something you've never done before, or go on an activity that's not on your itinerary.

What’s the next adventure on your bucket list? — Rappler.com