For the famous food brand, celebrations are best shared with their employees and customers

Published 5:27 PM, September 26, 2018 Rappler in Partnership with



MANILA, Philippines — The month of September always holds a special place for McDonald’s Philippines.



For one, back in 1981, it was on September 27 that McDonald’s first opened its doors to the Filipino market in Morayta, Manila.



The other, McDonald’s Philippines Chairman and Founder Dr. George T. Yang also happens to celebrate his birthday in September — the 12th to be exact. This year, he is celebrating his 80th birthday.

For Yang, through the years, he has taken much pride in how McDonald’s innovates and adapts to its customers’ needs. The brand has been a pioneer in infusing Filipino flavors into the global McDonald’s menu.

In fact, as early as 1986, McDonald’s Philippines already had offerings not seen in other parts of the globe, especially formulated for local taste buds. Launched that year was the sweet and savory McSpaghetti.

7 years later, in 1993, they launched the classic Burger McDo. These items are still favorites to this day.

Dr. Yang though doesn’t like to take credit for any of these successes. For him, the lifeblood that has made McDo the beloved brand that it is today is its people.

The quick-service restaurant has long maintained a commitment to its employees — from training and development to shunning the practice of contractualization with its direct hiring policy in all stores since 1981. It also has programs like their Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES), a partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, which gives indigent students a means to earn income as a McDonald’s trainee and potentially continue on as a full-time employee.

In line with this focus, when Dr. Yang learned that he had close to 100 staff members nationwide sharing his birthday with him, he decided to hold a celebration with them.

Last Sept 11, Dr. Yang along with McDo crew members and managers gathered for a joint celebration at the McDonald’s Greenbelt branch. For him, this was his means of recognizing their efforts as well as showing his appreciation for their hard work and loyalty.

But the month-long celebration doesn’t stop there. McDo is extending the celebration nationwide.



On September 27, 2-4pm, you, too, can enjoy the “Chairman’s Treat.”

Every purchase of a McSpaghetti McSaver’s meal will come with a free Burger McDo. The promo will be available via dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru in all McDonald’s branches nationwide.

For Dr. Yang, this is the least he can to celebrate with all the Filipinos who continue to support and love McDonald’s. – Rappler.com