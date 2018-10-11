This includes self-ordering kiosks, split counters and an overall elevated dining experience

MANILA, Philippines – We’re already in love with their world famous fries (and more) but McDonald’s Philippines is giving us more reasons to love them with the new NXTGEN stores.

Located in five locations: newly opened McKinley West, Madison Greenhills, Kapitolyo, Pioneer Reliance, and Robinsons Galleria, McDonald’s NXTGEN stores provide its customers with a brand new experience in fast food dining – from its elegant and modern interiors to the high tech self-ordering kiosks.

The kiosks let customers skip the line, order at their own pace, and have the option to pay using cash or card. And the best part? You can customize select McDonald’s favorites.

“[The modern features are] really part of NXTGEN. [It’s] our interpretation of a better, more relevant McDonald’s,” said Margot Torres, Managing Director of McDonald’s Philippines in a media event held last October 10 at McDonald’s McKinley West.

The new stores also feature modernized menu boards and split counters – one for ordering and one for claiming orders – to make it easier for customers to know where to go.

According to Torres, the NXTGEN stores are designed for the “time- and energy-starved lifestyle” of their customers. By streamlining the process, customers will be able to order and pay in one go, allowing them a more convenient experience.

“This should continue to provide you with fast and reliable service,” she added.

For McDonald’s ambassador Atom Araullo, the new features of McDonald’s NXTGEN stores, especially the self-ordering kiosks, make things more efficient.

“We grew up with touch screen tablets so it’s very second nature to us. It’s very easy to figure out,” said Araullo.

With this upgraded, frictionless experience, McDonald’s customers can focus more on enjoying their feel-good moments with their friends and loved ones.

McDonald’s will be opening 10 more NXTGEN stores by the end of 2018. – Rappler.com