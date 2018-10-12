This month, two heart-pumping events await thrill seekers in the Lion City

MANILA, Philippines – Action seekers looking for that exhilarating adrenaline rush are sure to have the time of their lives in Singapore this October with two major annual events scheduled throughout the month: Halloween Horror Nights 8 and the BNP Paribas WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Finals.

Now on its 8th year, Halloween Horror Nights pulls all the stops with attractions inspired by elements from East and Western horror, including its first-ever tie-up with Netflix’s Stranger Things and four new Asian horror-themed haunted houses. From September 27 to October 31, experience Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa as it transforms into something more sinister at nightfall, with themed haunted houses, scare shows, and more.

Meanwhile, this year marks the fifth and last time Singapore will host the WTA Finals from October 21 to 28. As the most prestigious season-ending tournament in women's tennis, the WTA Finals will see the world’s best tennis players face off on the court to determine the season's final champion. Other exciting events and festivities will be held at the sidelines of the matches, including a concert by Grammy award-winner Jason Mraz.

Check out this cheat sheet to see everything that awaits you at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 8 and the WTA Finals. Get your dose of adrenaline and be part of the live sporting action in Singapore!– Rappler.com

