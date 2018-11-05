‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays at the heart of Singapore this November and December!

Published 2:11 PM, November 05, 2018 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – This year flew by so fast, the next thing you know, we’re already about to bid it adieu.

But before we do, let’s give ourselves a well-deserved break to indulge in the exciting celebrations happening this November and December in Singapore! The whole of Lion City slowly becomes illuminated with bright and colorful holiday lights and trust us, you wouldn’t want to miss any of it.

The festivities kick off in November with Christmas on a Great Street featuring “Disney’s Magical Moments”. This year will see the iconic Orchard Road transform into a magical Christmas wonderland with Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Elsa, Woody and more as Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) partners with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia – the first of its kind in the world.

Over at Singapore Zoo, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, a different kind of experience awaits you with Rainforest Lumina, a multimedia night walk on the wild side. Enjoy a symphony of lights and sounds as you navigate through Singapore’s wildlife.

The final month of the year starts with a bang courtesy of ZoukOut, Singapore’s longest running and Asia’s largest dusk to dawn dance music festival which is happening on December 1.

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay also opens this month, which will feature the Luminarie Light sculptures, Festive Market, and Fairground.

And capping off 2018 is the annual Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, Singapore’s largest signature countdown event to celebrate the dawn of a new year.

Check out this infographic to find out more about these events! – Rappler.com