Fancy a private tour of Japan or a Ferrari drive around Australia?

MANILA, Philippines – Traveling is like a box of exquisite chocolates. We try it once but we can’t help lifting the lid up again: what else is in there? That velvety dark chocolate shaped like a fine seashell, what does that taste like?

After getting a taste of the freshest sushi served in a Michelin-starred restaurant or staying an unforgettable night in a 5-star hotel, we get curiouser and curiouser. We start craving for that grand, luxurious experience.

We’re in luck. The world is a treasure trove of unique and indulgent activities for those who are ready for more.

Take a private tour of Japan

It’s been said that the best attractions and restaurants in Japan are tucked away in nondescript streets and alleys. So, to have a private tour guide who knows the ins and out of its cities is a luxury in itself.

Booking a private tour will not only take you to these hidden gems but more importantly, will get you inside it. They can get you hard-to-book tables in famous sushi restaurants like Sukibayashi Jiro which normally requires a month in advance to reserve.

Drive around Sydney in a supercar



There’s probably no better way to explore a city than to hop inside a car and drive around. But it also wouldn’t hurt to do it in style.

This company is letting elite travelers in Australia to do just that. You can explore the picturesque parks and roads of Sydney in a Ferrari 488 GTB, Lamborghini Huracán, or McLaren 650S all from a private collection of supercars and come back with an experience of a lifetime.

See Hong Kong from an aerial point of view



Hong Kong is home to some of the tallest buildings in the world including The International Commerce Center, Two International Finance Center, and Central Plaza. Certainly, the view from the top is the best kind of view.

If you’re the kind of person, you can take a tour of Hong Kong in a helicopter and even go higher than these skyscrapers.

Share intimate moments with Giraffes in Nairobi



You won’t get any closer to giraffes than when you stay at the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya. Guests can share breakfast with endangered Rothchild’s giraffes – they pop their heads in the window when they smell food.

You can also take a guided walk to their sanctuary, visit historical museums and art galleries, and enjoy tea while watching the sunset after a day of basking in the wildlife.

Watch the Northern Lights from a glass igloo



To see the Northern Lights is probably in every wanderlust’s bucket list but here’s a more exciting way to experience the Aurora Borealis – by watching it from insight a rustic glass igloo.

You can cozy up in a warm bed while admiring the bright, starry skies and after that, head to the sauna to relax before heading back to bed.

Getting a ticket to these exclusive experiences

As any exclusive experience, it’s not as easy to get a ticket to these luxurious activities.

But if you have a Metrobank’s World Mastercard in hand, you won’t only get easy access to these glamorous destinations, you’ll also be entitled to exclusive privileges that include access to 800+ airport lounges, select exclusive offers in retail, dining, and spa in over 400 airports worldwide through the Mastercard Airport Experience. The Mastercard Traveler Rewards, meanwhile, provides seamless, cross border rebates at leading merchants in key destinations.

In other words, this is simply the perfect companion for all you elite and luxurious travelers out there.

So, are you ready to plan your luxury travel experience of a lifetime? – Rappler.com

If you don’t have one yet, all you need to do is apply at bit.ly/MCCreditApply. For more information visit https://metrobankcard.com/cards/metrobank-world-Mastercard.