On December 19, Wednesday, join us as we put the spotlight on Clark and the many things it has to offer by using the hashtag #TatakClark

Published 11:52 AM, December 19, 2018



MANILA, Philippines – A quick scan on Twitter shows that people living in Clark consider it as the next Bonifacio Global City - business activity is rapidly growing but the traffic isn’t as heavy as you’d expect.

Clark boasts of its own international airport and a rising number of visitors every year. With business-friendly policies, it’s attracting investors and entrepreneurs to set up shop there.

On Wednesday, December 19, 5 pm, let’s talk about the things that are considered #TatakClark – from dishes and restaurants, to tourist attractions like Aqua Planet and Fontana.

Join our Twitter conversation by using the hashtag #TatakClark. – Rappler.com