MANILA, Philippines – Traveling used to be such a huge deal. Airfares were so expensive. There were few cheaper options for accommodations other than hotels. It was a luxury that only those who have money to spare can afford.

But all that has changed.

Now, we can take control of how much we want to spend on our travels – from booking flights through seat sales (never mind the in-flight meals and extra baggage allowance) to purchasing tickets to attractions through online travel agents for a much cheaper price.

Luckily for millennials, these all came at a time when they’ve just started earning their own money but haven’t started their own families.

Technology has also made traveling easier and more accessible for millennials.

In a survey conducted by Klook, a lot of these millennials’ travel logistics happen on mobile instead of face-to-face.

A mobile phone, they say, is one thing they can’t travel without. And everything starts and end with it.

Millennials start planning their trips by checking blogs or travel websites online. They would also rather ask their family and friends for recommendations than consulting with a travel agency or getting tips from social media influencers.

Most of the research also happen on mobile as well as the bookings. One reason could be because most airlines, online travel agents, and accommodation aggregators like Agoda and Airbnb offer lower prices when you book using their apps.

Though millennials tend to be budget travelers, they are willing to spend on things that would enrich their trip. Number one on their list: food and beverage while attractions and shows, tours and sightseeing, and unique experiences follow closely.

The Filipino culture and traditions are also strongly embedded in these millennials’ travel habits. A lot of them travel with their families and friends but only a few travel solo or with their significant other.

And they don’t stray too far.

Based on Klook’s 2018 statistics, Filipino millennials visited Hong Kong the most followed by Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Though they're dubbed as the Instagram generation – doing everything for the ‘gram – millennials around the world travel looking for authentic, sometimes exotic, experiences that will leave their lives richer than when they first left.

Are you a millennial traveler? –Rappler.com