MANILA, Philippines – Many of us dream of traveling the world but some of us can’t help but worry about the money we would need to shell out every time – and end up not taking that dream trip at all.

But unlike the old times, traveling now isn’t as expensive as it used to be.

Apart from seat sales here and there, there are now websites and apps that not only make going on adventures more convenient but much more affordable, too.

We just have to be smart about the way we use them.

Here are some ways your handy-dandy mobile apps can help you enjoy your trip even while you’re trying to save:

Walk more, ride less

Unless you have a ridiculously packed schedule, it’s always better to go on foot when exploring another country. You get a better and more authentic view of the city instead of when you’re locked inside a subway.

Walking can also lead you to surprises – a quiet park, a local hole-in-the-wall restaurant, a quaint coffee shop, or a fascinating store full of bric a brac – you wouldn’t see if you were going too fast inside a bus.

Just have a Google maps app handy so you know which routes to take and so you also know how long it would take from where you are to where you’re going.

Regularly check travel websites for special offers

Online travel agents often have special offers – it could either be promo codes, rewards, or price slashes. So, make sure to check regularly, subscribe to their newsletters even so you’ll be one of the first to know.

Websites like Klook offer up to 50% off on the regular price than if you’re buying on ground or from other travel agencies. You can even purchase fast passes that let you skip the lines, pocket wifi and bus or train tickets instead of the expensive ones at the airport. Plus you get instant confirmation once payment is made. You can also earn points and use it to get discounts on future bookings.

If you’re worried about the extra layer of work that might come from buying tickets from travel websites, Klook provides tickets that you can directly scan upon entry to Disneyland or Universal Studios, for example.

Pay with card not cash

Paying using credit or debit card is also one way to save while traveling. It’s not only safer because you’re not carrying cold cash around while sightseeing, you’re also only getting charged based on real-time exchange rates. Exchanging your money in forex centers can be very expensive.

And since most cards let you earn points when you pay, you get more out of your money.

Card transactions are usually recorded so you can easily track your expenses through your bank’s app or website and check if you’re already going way over your budget – and be more conscious about how you’re spending, of course.

Book tickets through apps

If you want to save even more, book your tickets using apps instead of websites. Some airlines and online travel agents like Klook give further discounts when you download and use their apps to book.

And since your purchases are stored inside the app, it’s easier to just whip out your phone every time you need to show or look at your tickets instead of having to print them out or worse, bring out your laptop!

With all these resources available to us, there’s really no excuse to fulfill your travel dreams. You don’t have to be rich to start exploring the world today!

So, where to next? – Rappler.com