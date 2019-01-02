The companies announced their partnership via a Christmas hunt challenge inspired by Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles”

MANILA, Philippines – This holiday season, Smart postpaid subscribers are in for a treat as, last December 14 at the Mall of Asia Atrium, the telco provider announced that postpaid users can now directly avail of a Netflix subscription via their monthly plans.

A Christmas surprise



"We are delighted to provide an easy, convenient payment method for Netflix fans in the Philippines. By having their Netflix subscription billed directly through their Smart Postpaid bill, customers will only need to manage one combined payment every month, which can be made using cash or credit card. Enjoy streaming your favorite Netflix shows seamlessly powered by the data-packed GigaX Plans and the country’s fastest LTE network Smart LTE,” said PLDT and Smart head for Consumer Marketing Andrew L. Santos.

According to Tony Zameczkowski, Netflix Vice President of Business Development for Asia Pacific, “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Smart to bring more convenience and joy to our Filipino fans. By paying through their postpaid bill, even more Filipinos can enjoy our amazing library of TV series, documentaries, and feature films. They can do so at any time, anywhere, and on any internet-connected screen; whether they stream it or download to view later; and all without commercials or commitments.”

An epic Christmas hunt



To celebrate the launch, Smart teamed up with Netflix in bringing to life the Netflix Original film, “The Christmas Chronicles” in the form of an epic Christmas Hunt challenge for influencers and lucky Smart subscribers.



The Christmas hunt pitted three teams comprised of lucky Smart subscribers and lead by celebrity influencers DJ Gino Quillamor, Trina Guytingco, and Katz Salao. The winner would be the fastest group who could complete the six holiday-themed challenges—such as ice skating, and cookie decorating—hidden around the SM Mall of Asia grounds.



Team Comet, led by Trina Guytingco, won the challenge followed by Teams Cupid and Dasher lead DJ Gino and Katz Salao, respectively.

The Christmas Chronicles, the film which the challenges were based upon, is directed by Clay Katis and produced by Chris Columbus, the same producer of Home Alone and Harry Potter. The movie tells the story of siblings who team up with a modern Santa (played by Kurt Russell) after they crash his sleigh.

Holiday home viewing

Aside from The Christmas Chronicles, you can also catch Netflix’s other holiday titles like Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, and The Holiday Calendar this Christmas break.

Head over to www.smart.com.ph/pages/Netflix to learn more about how to avail of Netflix through your Smart postpaid subscription. – Rappler.com